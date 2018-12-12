I-5 Southbound is blocked near Martin Way after a crash. Drivers were urged to reschedule or delay trips through the area.
Drivers traveling on Interstate 5 near Lacey faced delays Wednesday as a crash involving four large trucks blocked all southbound lanes in the area. The Washington State Patrol reported serious injuries, but further details were not immediately clear.
The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at milepost 109 near Martin Way East, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Three semi trucks and one box truck were involved, according to the State Patrol.
Traffic was being detoured and drivers were urged to reschedule or delay trips if possible.
