All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed for about an hour Wednesday morning when crews worked to right a rolled-over crane near Southcenter Mall, causing a miles-long backup.

Both Washington State Patrol and the state’s Department of Transportation urged people to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as it will take “extended” time to right the crane due to its size.

Several lanes reopened Wednesday morning, but cleanup work continued into the afternoon.

“Expect lengthy delays through the area,” said Trooper Rick Johnson on his Twitter account.

Johnson said full lane closures were necessary due to the size of the crane.

The closure began about 9:30 a.m. and lasted for about an hour.

The crane it back on its tires and tows are attempting to remove it from the roadway.