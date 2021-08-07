Southbound Interstate 5 was blocked late Saturday morning by a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said on social media that mental health professionals had been advised of the situation. He offered no estimate of when the freeway would reopen.

The backup from the closure of all southbound lanes extended about 7 miles from 220th Street Southwest (Milepost 181) to nearly 128th Street Southwest.

At 12:45 p.m., nearly an hour after the initial report, Oliphant said the pedestrian was still walking down the freeway and had crossed into King County. Troopers had not attempted to remove the pedestrian from the freeway. They were following him slowly, “attempting to communicate with him,” Oliphant said.

A driver on northbound I-5 told The Seattle Times he saw a large number of emergency vehicles following a shirtless pedestrian. The driver also reported seeing at least one collision in the southbound backup.

This story will be updated.