All north- and southbound lanes on Fourth Avenue South, between South Dawson Street and South Industrial Way, are closed Monday afternoon due to leaning utility poles on the Fourth Avenue South Bridge, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

A loud explosion on the west side of the bridge was reported at about 3:13 p.m., said Detective Valerie Carson with the Seattle Police Department.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, but it appears to be weather related, according to Mariam Ali, a spokesperson for SDOT. There were fallen wires across the tracks.

No injuries have been reported.

Monday’s high winds caused several power outages throughout the day, affecting more than 7,000 customers in the area, according to the Seattle City Light power outage map. Crews are investigating whether the damaged utility poles are responsible for outages in Seattle’s Sodo and Georgetown neighborhoods Monday afternoon, said Jenn Strang, media relations manager for SCL.

There’s no estimated time for reopening. SDOT is urging drivers to use alternate routes, warning of delays. Drivers, Ali said, should remember to treat downed traffic signals like a four-way stop.

