Alaskan Way in downtown Seattle will see overnight lane closures as the Waterfront Seattle project constructs a new pedestrian bridge that will ultimately connect First Avenue to the new ferry terminal at Colman Dock.

The street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Columbia and Madison streets on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday night until Sept. 30, the Seattle Department of Transportation said. Two lanes in each direction will be open during the day.

The lane closures will allow for the installation of a temporary structure that will remain in place until spring 2023 when the Marion Street bridge is finished.

Construction for the bridge started in July and crews have since installed two columns that will help support the portion of the bridge that will extend over Alaskan Way.

The pedestrian bridge is a part of the Waterfront Seattle project, which is a $756 million project covering 20 acres, a new park, a promenade and a pedestrian connection to Pike Place Market. Completion of the project was delayed to 2025 after this year’s concrete strike.

Later this year, the pedestrian bridge, stairs and elevator at Union Street will open, SDOT said.