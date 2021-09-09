Eagle River, Alaska Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold has asked to be excused from legislative business in the state Capitol, telling fellow lawmakers that she can’t reach Juneau.

In a procedural request Thursday morning, she asked to be excused from votes in the Capitol starting Sept. 11. The excusal ends Jan. 15, three days before the start of the next regular session.

Explaining the request, Reinbold said “there’s no airline that flies into Juneau other than Alaska Airlines that I’m aware of.”

Reinbold was banned from Alaska Airlines earlier this year for failing to follow the company’s COVID-19 rules on mask wearing.

Delta Air Lines is the only other large carrier that flies into Juneau, and Reinbold is currently in the capital after flying from Anchorage to Seattle and on to Juneau via that airline. Delta’s service to Juneau is seasonal and ends in September.

“I believe what Alaska Airlines has done by my political ban, restricting my movement from the state capital as a senator, is unconstitutional,” she said by text message on Thursday afternoon when asked whether she is unable to work in the Capitol because of the airline’s actions.

Earlier this year, Reinbold drove through Canada, then took an Alaska Marine Highway System ferry to Juneau. No hard-surface roads connect Juneau to the North American road network.

Ferries also cross the Gulf of Alaska between Whittier and Juneau twice per month.

Federal rules require mask-wearing aboard ferries and other public transportation. Last month, the Transportation Security Administration extended the mask requirement through Jan. 18.

Reinbold called those rules illegitimate and illegal.

Travelers in other states have sued to challenge the rules, but no final verdicts have been reached.

Alaska is experiencing a major surge in coronavirus cases, and the number of ill Alaskans has strained hospital capacity. Masking and vaccinations are the best proven ways to both avoid illness and reduce the severity of symptoms.