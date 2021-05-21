May 21—An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Yakima late Friday morning after reports of possible sparks onboard.

Alaska Airlines Flight 2256 that was going from Pasco to Seattle made the unexpected landing after a flight attendant reported possible sparks in the galley — although there was no fire or smoke, Alaska Airlines said in a news release.

The turboprop-powered plane was a De Havilland (Bombardier) Dash 8.

There were no injuries and all passengers deplaned at the airport. It’s unclear how many passengers were onboard.

According the Alaska’s flight tracker the flight took off from Pasco at 9:41 a.m. and landed in Yakima at 10:39 a.m.

The new flight to Seattle left Yakima at 1:50 p.m. and landed in Seattle at 2:30 p.m. — about 2.5 hours after its originally scheduled arrival time at Sea-Tac.

“Our maintenance team is taking a closer look at what happened,” said airline officials.