Alaska Airlines canceled around 100 flights arriving at or departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday, amid wintry weather.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Seattle from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, most parts of Seattle will see about 1 inch of snow, though more is possible at higher elevations and in hilly areas.

The flights represent less than 9% of the airline’s schedule, according to Alaska Airlines.

“To get ahead of wintry conditions and to keep our operations running as smoothly as possible, we’ve proactively thinned our schedule,” an airline spokesperson said.

Flight operations will be impacted throughout the week and additional cancellations are possible, according to the airline. The airline has also instituted a flexible travel policy for flights to and from Seattle.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, 137 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 136 were delayed as of Tuesday morning.