Starting this fall, Alaska Airlines travelers can fly directly from Paine Field to paradise.

The new nonstop service from Everett marks the airline’s first new route to Honolulu in over a decade. It will be the longest flight Alaska Airlines operates from the airport, the airline said in a news release.

The daily, year-round flight will begin service on Nov. 17, with one-way fares starting at $149, according to the airline.

Travelers at Paine Field — which recently welcomed its one-millionth passenger — can also fly to Anchorage, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Palm Springs and Tucson (the last two are seasonal flights).

“If there’s one place our guests told us again and again that they wanted to fly to from Seattle’s northern airport, it’s beautiful Hawaii. We’ve been eager to make it happen,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines.

Once the new route begins in November, the airline will fly a combined six nonstop flights a day to both Paine Field and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from Oahu.

The two Seattle-area airports are joined by eight West Coast cities that have service to Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Island of Hawaii, with an average of 30 nonstop, daily flights, the airline said.

Alaska Airlines launched its first flight between Seattle and Honolulu in October 2007, followed by service to Lihue, Kauai two weeks later. The airline marked 15 years of flying to Hawaii this past fall.