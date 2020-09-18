Wildfire smoke, orange-tinted skies — and now, thunderstorms. Of course the acrid air would be cleared away by something else dramatic. Nothing’s shocking in 2020.

The otherworldly smoke blanketing the Puget Sound region is expected to start being funneled out as showers move in Friday morning. Those showers could be accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Western Washington, said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Friday’s showers won’t be enough to clear the smoke completely, but the change in weather will make things better for the Puget Sound region throughout the weekend as the weather system pushing those showers moves farther inland Saturday, sending the smoke to the east, Guy said.

“The worst is behind us,” he said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to improve and bringing in cleaner air off the Pacific.”

Any smoke that remains in the Puget Sound region “would almost surely be scoured out” by another system expected to move in around the middle of next week, Guy said.

There isn’t much worry about lightning sparking new fires. Any lightning in Western Washington is expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, Guy said.

There has also been some good news east of the Cascades as several fires have been completely contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC).

Seven fires in Washington state are being monitored by the NWCC, which gave the following status report Friday morning:

Inchelium Complex encompassing the Fry, Inchelium Highway and Kewa Field fires (started Sept. 7), north of Inchelium: 19,005 acres of grass, brush and timber (same as Thursday), 67% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices in effect.

encompassing the Fry, Inchelium Highway and Kewa Field fires (started Sept. 7), north of Inchelium: 19,005 acres of grass, brush and timber (same as Thursday), 67% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices in effect. Big Hollow fire (started Sept. 8), northwest of Carson: 24,309 acres of timber and slash (1,336 more than Thursday), 25% completed, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 8), northwest of Carson: 24,309 acres of timber and slash (1,336 more than Thursday), 25% completed, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect. Cold Creek fire (started Sept. 14), west of Yakima: 400 acres of timber (148 more than Thursday), 5% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road, trail and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 14), west of Yakima: 400 acres of timber (148 more than Thursday), 5% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road, trail and area closures in effect. Cold Springs fire (started Sept. 6), south of Omak: 189,923 acres of grass and brush (331 more than Thursday), 85% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 6), south of Omak: 189,923 acres of grass and brush (331 more than Thursday), 85% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect. Pearl Hill fire (started Sept. 7 when it split off from the Cold Springs fire), east of Bridgeport: 223,730 acres of grass and brush (unchanged since Thursday), 94% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road and area closures in effect.

(started Sept. 7 when it split off from the Cold Springs fire), east of Bridgeport: 223,730 acres of grass and brush (unchanged since Thursday), 94% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road and area closures in effect. Fish fire (started Sept. 8 by humans), east of Enumclaw: 132 acres of timber (unchanged since Thursday), 75% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road closures in effect.

(started Sept. 8 by humans), east of Enumclaw: 132 acres of timber (unchanged since Thursday), 75% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road closures in effect. Whitney fire (started Sept. 7), northwest of Davenport: 127,430 acres of grass, brush and timber (unchanged since Thursday), 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened.

The NWCC has given no update on these Washington fires since Wednesday:

Sumner Grade fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Waller: 494 acres of grass, brush and timber, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior.

(started Sept. 7), northeast of Waller: 494 acres of grass, brush and timber, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Apple Acres fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Chelan: 5,500 acres of grass, timber and brush (273 fewer than Tuesday afternoon), 99% contained, minimal fire behavior.

The Customs Road fire is considered 100% contained as of Thursday. It started Sept. 7 and burned 2,208 acres of timber and brush northwest of Curlew.

The following Washington fires were considered contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the NWCC:

Babb fire (started Sept. 7), north of Colfax: Burned at least 15,266 acres of grass, brush and timber.

(started Sept. 7), north of Colfax: Burned at least 15,266 acres of grass, brush and timber. Manning Road fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Colfax: Burned at least 2,685 acres of grass, brush and timber.

(started Sept. 7), northeast of Colfax: Burned at least 2,685 acres of grass, brush and timber. Evans Canyon fire (started Aug. 31), northwest of Naches: Burned at least 75,817 acres of timber, grass and brush.