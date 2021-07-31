Air quality deteriorated rapidly Saturday in much of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires drifted into communities.

In the Tri-Cities, air quality was at a level considered unhealthy for many people Saturday morning as smoke drifted in from fires burning in the Blue Mountains.

The Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality alert for the next several days.

At air monitoring station at Mesa in Franklin County, the air quality was rated as unhealthy for all people.

Meanwhile, the Washington Department of Ecology extended an Air Quality Alert to Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties.

Spokane was covered with gray smoke Saturday morning as the temperature began its climb beyond 100 degrees.

Saturday was the sixth day in Spokane this year with a high of at least 100. That ties a record set in 1928.