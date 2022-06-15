The office of Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has fired a top aide who in February formally complained that Kreidler had bullied him, used crass language and was increasingly “antagonizing staff.”

The firing Tuesday of Jon Noski, Kreidler’s legislative liaison, followed a wave of criticism in recent months from current, former and potential Office of Insurance Commissioner (OIC) employees who said that Kreidler, a six-term Democrat, verbally mistreated staff and also at times used racially offensive language.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, Stephanie Marquis, an OIC spokesperson, noted that Noski was an at-will, exempt employee subject to termination at any time.

“The decision to end [Noski’s] appointment was made following ongoing discussions with Jon about his role in the office as the agency moves forward. Jon has been a valued member of our legislative and policy team and everyone wishes him well in his future endeavors,” Marquis’ statement said.

The agency gave no reason for Noski’s firing, nor was an explanation included in his dismissal letter. Noski was terminated the same day he returned to work from medical leave.

“I’m not surprised, I’m disappointed,” Noski said. “I liked my job and I liked the people I worked with, and I am going to miss being able to work for the OIC.”

In April, The Seattle Times and the public radio Northwest News Network reported that Noski’s complaint had been quickly dismissed without an investigation on the grounds that no violations of law were being alleged, and the fact that OIC’s workplace policies are created under the commissioner’s authority.

“As such, there is no basis to consider action against [Kreidler] as the subject of the complaint,” wrote Chief Deputy Commissioner Michael Wood in his dismissal of the complaint.

On Wednesday, Steve Valandra, who retired last November as the OIC’s deputy commissioner for public affairs, praised Noski’s work ethic and expressed dismay at his dismissal.

“Honestly, I think the wrong person is leaving the agency,” said Valandra, who’s also been critical of Kreidler’s treatment of staff. “[Jon] didn’t do anything wrong, but he’s the one paying the price.”

The agency’s former legislative director, Lonnie Johns-Brown, also defended Noski. “It’s disappointing that Jon got fired for speaking up for himself and other staff about what was very unprofessional behavior on the part of the commissioner,” Johns-Brown said.

The Times and Northwest News Network recently reported that a half a dozen former or potential employees in Insurance Commissioners’ office recalled incidents where Kreidler was overly focused on race and had used derogatory terms for transgender people and people of Mexican, Chinese, Italian or Spanish descent, as well as asking some employees of color for unusual favors.

Kreidler, the long-serving elected state official, quickly apologized and committed to sensitivity training.

In his complaint, Noski described a phone call with Kreidler that took place on February 1 after Noski had testified before a legislative committee regarding a bill related to insurance credit scoring. Noski said Kreidler was displeased with how the hearing had gone and blamed Noski.

“The commissioner said that I am an impotent embarrassment who might need to be replaced because of my incompetence,” Noski wrote in his complaint. “The commissioner said I must enjoy getting pissed on and asked if he needed to wipe my ass.”

Noski said Kreidler’s treatment of him was part of a pattern of “inappropriate behavior” that was leading to a high staff turnover rate.

Asked in February about Noski’s complaint, Kreidler said he would dispute some of the specifics, but didn’t deny the allegations. “I was out of order, I made mistakes,” Kreidler said. “It’s not something I’m going to replicate in the future.”

Noski has retained an attorney and said he’s exploring legal options, but declined to say if he felt the firing was retaliatory. He said he didn’t regret filing the complaint against Kreidler.

“I think it was a stand worth taking,” Noski said. “It’s not been easy since I made the complaint, but I stand by it.”