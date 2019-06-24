King County Metro has new regulations that will limit the number and size of bicycles on Seattle water taxis.

KING-TV reported that bicycles must fit inside the designated storage spaces on the vessels, and starting Monday the number cannot exceed posted limits.

The boats Sally Fox and Doc Maynard each have a 26-bicycle capacity. The Spirit of Kingston vessel has a 14-bicycle limit.

King County Metro says when storage spaces are full, parked bicycles are being chained to handrails or block doorways and exits, which is not safe..