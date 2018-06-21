The lawsuit will be filed “imminently” and will challenge the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in front of the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

Flanked by Gov. Jay Inslee and immigrant-rights leaders, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday that Washington will join a coalition of states in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its “zero tolerance” policy of separating immigrant children from their parents during illegal border crossings.

The lawsuit, announced in front of the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, will be filed in federal court in Seattle, Ferguson said. He said the suit would be filed imminently, but did not give a specific date.

He said the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project also planned to file suit over the Trump administration policy.

Ferguson’s office had intended to file a lawsuit Thursday but is modifying the legal complaint to challenge the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday that reversed his administration’s policy to detain families together for potentially more than 20 days. Ferguson called the order “meaningless” because it does not cover children in custody and has numerous caveats.

Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), said his organization plans to sue the Trump administration on behalf of the parents who have been detained. He stressed that despite the administration’s about-face, “family separation has not ended.”

Barón said NWIRP has thus far completed screenings of 155 of the 200 asylum-seekers being held in the SeaTac detention center. Of those, 45 are parents who have been separated from their children.

In addition, he said those being held in the facility have not been provided initial screenings for asylum after more than a month.

Under Trump’s policy, more than 2,300 children were separated from their families at the border from May 5 through June 9, according to the federal Department of Homeland Security. At least nine of those children are being held in yet-to-be identified state facilities in Washington, Inslee has said. Scores of immigrant adults are being held at the SeaTac detention center.

Facing mounting pressure, including from some Republican lawmakers, Trump signed the executive order to roll back family separations and instead called on federal immigration-enforcement authorities to “maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources.”

Trump and his administration have blamed Congress for failing to act to fix immigration laws and putting “the Administration in the position of separating alien families to effectively enforce the law,” according the order.

Trump’s order also directed federal Attorney General Jeff Sessions to file a request with the U.S. District of California to modify its 1997 “Flores” consent decree that holds that children can be detained in confinement for only 20 days. President Obama also tried to hold immigrant families together indefinitely, though that policy was found in violation of the consent decree.

Trump’s executive order said nothing about whether families separated would be reunited — among the many questions local immigrant advocates, faith leaders and others had about it. Inslee this week said federal officials haven’t answered his or Ferguson’s questions about separated families in Washington.

Ferguson said Washington’s lawsuit will take the position that Trump’s executive order is meaningless.

Thursday’s news conference in SeaTac marked the third straight day that Inslee and Ferguson had made announcements questioning or challenging Trump’s “zero tolerance” crackdown on immigration.

Both high-profile Democrats have received national attention for fighting Trump administration policies, fueling speculation they may be positioning themselves to run for higher office. Inslee has been mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate; Ferguson is widely expected to run for governor.

On Wednesday, Inslee called the Trump White House “a den of deceit” during a news conference to announce the authorization of $230,000 of emergency funding for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project to give civil legal aid for people, families and unaccompanied minors. With the Legislature this year approving $1 million in grants for the program, Inslee’s action brought the state’s total to more than $1.2 million.

On Tuesday, Ferguson announced a request that Washington residents contact his office if they are asked to host immigrant children separated from their family as part of Trump’s crackdown, as his office studied whether the state had grounds to challenge the administration’s policy in court. Oregon’s attorney general also made a similar appeal.

Ferguson’s announcement of his intent to sue also comes amid rapid changes by the Trump administration regarding its crackdown.

The Washington Post, citing an unnamed senior U.S. official, reported Thursday the administration has instructed Border Patrol agents to stop referring parents who cross borders illegally with children to federal courthouses for prosecution until the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is able to handle the increased capacity for detaining immigrants.

A Justice Department spokeswoman denied to The Post changes to the “zero tolerance” policy, saying prosecutions would continue.