OLYMPIA — Longtime Washington state Rep. Eric Pettigrew, D-Renton, announced Thursday he won’t run for another term in the Legislature, citing in part his new job with NHL Seattle.

A longtime hockey fan, Pettigrew announced in October that he’d taken a position as a director of suites services and a community ambassador for the organization.

“Growing up in South Central Los Angeles, being raised by a single mom, I never dreamed I’d be honored with this position of responsibility and trust by my friends and neighbors,” Pettigrew said in prepared remarks. “Now that I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the House to focus on my family and my new career with NHL Seattle, I’m very aware of what a privilege this has been. It has been an honor to serve our great state of Washington.”

First elected in 2002, Pettigrew has spent the past decade in House Democratic leadership, serving as caucus chair. Among his other work, Pettigrew was known as one of just a handful of Democrats in the state to support charter schools.

His retirement opens up a seat in the heavily-Democratic 37th legislative district, which includes a chunk of Seattle and runs south down to Renton.

Kirsten Harris-Talley announced Thursday she would run for the open seat. A Rainier Valley resident, Harris-Talley is a former a program director at Progress Alliance of Washington and served as an interim member of the Seattle City Council after Tim Burgess stepped down in 2017.