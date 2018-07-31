While temperatures may warm up again later in August, they won't feel as hot as they did this month because days will get shorter and sunlight will hit Earth at a lower angle, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It’s over!

The heat wave that made this month the hottest July on record in the Puget Sound region is done and unlikely to return this year, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“If getting rid of the heat makes you happy, then you are going to be happy for the next week if not longer,” said meteorologist Andy Haner. “I doubt that we’ll see another heat wave like that this year.”

Temperatures are dropping significantly on Tuesday, marking the end of three-month stretch that started in May and was the driest and one of the hottest on record. While temperatures may warm up again later in August, they won’t feel as hot as they did this month because the days will get shorter and sunlight will hit Earth at a lower angle, Haner said.

The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 80 degrees, compared with the high of 89 degrees that was recorded at SeaTac International Airport on Monday. Wednesday will see a high of 78 degrees.

On Thursday, cool, murky marine clouds will move into the region, dropping the high temperature to 67 degrees with the possibility of some very light showers.

The last week of July and first few days of August are historically the warmest of the year, according to Haner.

“We just had that week of heat and now we have much cooler weather coming,” he said. “Although we may get some more hot days, anyone who’s lived here for a while can tell you that a hot day in August doesn’t feel as hot as one in July. It just doesn’t have the same punch,” he said.

On Friday, the high temperature is expected to creep back up to around 71 degrees; the weekend highs are expected to be around 73 degrees on Saturday and 75 degrees on Sunday.

Because it’s Seafair weekend in Seattle, Haner said it will be interesting to see whether the Blue Angels are able to perform their show higher in the sky or whether cloud cover will force them to do their lower show.

“They have different ones they do depending on how high the cloud ceiling is,” Haner said.