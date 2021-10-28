Woodland Park Zoo bid farewell to its geriatric red panda Yukiko on Wednesday.

Yukiko (pronounced you-KEE-koh) was 16 years old, well beyond the 10-year life expectancy for red pandas in zoos.

Yukiko was recently diagnosed with and treated for severe heart disease, the Woodland Park Zoo said.

In the last few days, he stopped taking prescribed medication and had a decreased appetite. A veterinary cardiologist found that the red panda had advanced cardiomyopathy and was in heart failure.

“Due to a poor prognosis and the compromised quality of Yukiko’s life, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him,” the zoo said.

Yukiko had 11 cubs — four in Seattle and seven at his former home in North Dakota — which delighted visitors locally and around the world, the Woodland Park Zoo said in a statement.

“Yukiko’s cubs moved many people to discover the world of red pandas. This is a difficult time for our staff and Yukiko will be missed,” said animal curator Mark Myers in a statement.

Yukiko was born at the Saitama Children’s Zoo in Saitama, Japan, and moved to the Red River Zoo in Fargo, North Dakota, before transferring to the Woodland Park Zoo in 2014 under a conservation breeding program for red pandas.

According to the zoo, Yukiko showed signs of aging in recent years such as changes in his spine and a decline in mobility. A physical rehabilitation program was designed for the red panda, which included a balance platform, massage and laser therapy.

“By voluntarily participating in his rehabilitation, Yukiko was able to move about normally and with confidence, also enabling him to continue to breed successfully,” said Woodland Park Zoo’s interim director of animal health Tim Storms.

Yukiko is survived by Carson, a 7 year-old male in the zoo’s temperate forest, and Zan, a 1-year-old male who lives in an off-view enclosure. Following procedure, the zoo will perform an animal autopsy on Yukiko to study medical issues in red pandas.

Red pandas are found across the Himalayas and the mountainous regions of northern Myanmar and southern China. Red pandas live in high-altitude forests and share environments with giant pandas, though they are not bears.

Fewer than 10,000 red pandas remain in China, the Himalayas and Myanmar due to deforestation and increased agriculture and cattle grazing, according to the Woodland Park Zoo.



