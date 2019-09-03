King County officials are hoping to identify the owner of a horse that died Monday after being found apparently starved in Maple Valley last week.

The approximately 20-year-old gelding was found Friday near Cedar River Elementary School in the 22400 block of Sweeney Road Southeast, according to a statement from the Regional Animal Services of King County.

The horse was taken to a veterinarian but died Monday, according to the statement. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death.

Regional Animal Services is seeking information to identify the horse and its owner. Those with information are being asked to call 206-296-7387 or email pets@kingcounty.gov.