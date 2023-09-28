Ah rain, luscious rain, at last.

The trees drip, the rain falls hard enough to be heard even indoors. The first of our fall rains are here, as a nice, juicy atmospheric river cruises through the region.

No passing shower, this is a rain to gear up for. In South Lake Union’s Amazonia, the dogs were in jaunty rain jackets Wednesday, some outfits looking fresh from the box, as their people led them through puddles. Lucky were the unjacketed ones, getting to do their fabulous shake, sending drops flying from wet fur.

Metro buses threw bow waves of puddles as they lumbered down city streets. The skyline’s angular visage melted away, as mists and fogs and silvery showers softened edge by edge. Everywhere was the scent of rain, primal, and reassuring. Water is life.

We are still in a drought, with just 1.62 inches of rain from June 1 to August 31 — just 55% of normal, measured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to meteorologist Brent Bower at the National Weather Service. This past summer, even sopping Sasquatch bergs such as Quileute on the Olympic Peninsula have seen only 42% of normal rainfall since June, with just a little over 3 inches recorded at the Quileute Airport.

We are still 6.9 inches behind normal amounts of rain for the water year just ending — and it will take much more than this to end the drought, he cautioned. Seattle Public Utilities last week urged customers to conserve water. The utility still seeks conservation from customers.

But things are looking up in this downpour. Since Sept. 1, we’ve already had 2.88 inches of rain, nearly twice as much as fell the entire summer. That’s 218% of normal for the month, Bower noted.

What a delicious refresher, this rain. At the Japanese Garden at the Washington Park Arboretum, moss gone crunchy with drought on Wednesday was plush with rain. Lichens glowed green, and mushrooms poked through the mulch.

Raindrops gathered into gleaming domes, each a lens magnifying the surface of the leaves. Finely cut leaves of Japanese maples dangled spangling drops. The sculpted boughs of the trees were darkened with wet, like lead in stained glass colors autumn just starting to glow in their leaves.

And Thursday? There’s more rain yet to come.

A transition toward drier conditions is expected to arrive Friday, and we might even see some sunshine breaking out of the clouds by the afternoon.

Highs will remain below normal, as they have been all week, with most lowland locations struggling to break 60 degrees, the weather service said.

Staff reporter Vonnai Phair contributed to this report.