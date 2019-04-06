Seattle City Light teams worked overnight to clear 26 power poles that suddenly snapped Friday afternoon over East Marginal Way South, but the utility hasn’t offered a theory yet about why they failed.

As of mid-day Saturday, 13 customers remained without electricity. Power is out to some Boeing offices and buildings, while others are restored, said Julie Moore, spokeswoman for Seattle City Light. A few businesses in the area are using temporary generators, she said.

The street could be fully reopened by Saturday afternoon, after Tukwila city crews deal with a few damaged streetlight posts, she said.

Both the street clearing and power restoration moved faster than City Light initially expected. Some 16,000 customers in Burien, White Center, Tukwila and Seattle’s South Park and Georgetown areas, were back online by 6 p.m. Friday, and most of the remaining 300 now have electricity.

City Light’s website lists a forecast of 6 a.m. Wednesday to finish restoring electricity on East Marginal Way, but that’s a placeholder. Moore did say it may take a couple

The Museum of Flight says it’s open Saturday morning, but the Simonyi Space Gallery and West Campus Aviation Pavilion remained closed until further notice. Visitors were told to drive in from the south side, so they can turn right from East Marginal Way into the main museum parking lot off South 96th Street.

The incident raises questions. Why did poles break on the west side of the six-lane road but not the east side? Did the wooden poles rot, and does that point to a citywide problem? Were they carrying an excessive weight or number of distribution lines?

“We still are investigating the causes,” said City Light spokeswoman Julie Moore. “One just went down and it was a sort of domino effect, and all of the equipment on them was really heavy.”

In recent years, the city carried out a six-year program to replace 867 worn-out streetlight poles, its current strategic plan says.

During Friday’s incident a pole and live wires landed on a passing car, with part of the pole plunging into the vehicle. Two people trapped inside were rescued without serious injuries. They were discharged from Harborview Medical Center late Friday.

Boeing workers left work early, driving away through a side road behind their complex, when lights and computers stopped running.

Weather is one angle to consider, but the rain showers and winds Friday weren’t unusual for a spring in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph blew through earlier in the afternoon. A witness reported seeing lightning but that may have been a spark near a pole. The Weather Service said Friday there had been no lightning strikes.

Wooden poles snapped, as did at least one metal pole next to the Museum of Flight, where wires ended up draped over the tubular pedestrian bridge. Another pole broke near the top and landed mid-street next to the museum’s fenced viewing yard. Raisbeck Aviation High School is also alongside the downed wiring, but on spring break this coming week.