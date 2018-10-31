Witnesses reported the suspect intentionally crashed his car into another, then stabbed its driver and fled.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies shot a man on Wednesday after a lengthy car chase that ended in Woodinville. His condition is unknown.

The 42-year-old man is suspected of stabbing a 30-year-old man during a confrontation that followed a car collision in Lynnwood, the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said in an emailed statement.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports at 4:45 a.m. of a collision between two cars at the intersection of 144th Street Southwest and Meadow Road in Lynnwood. Witnesses said a black sport-utility vehicle purposely backed into a Camaro, after which the driver of the SUV got out of his car and stabbed the other driver in the course of an altercation between the two. The assailant also struck the sedan with a hatchet before leaving in the SUV, according to the statement.

Deputies tried to stop the SUV on 128th Street Southeast in Everett, but were unsuccessful. They chased the man, who entered southbound Interstate 5, until his car went off the road at the 19500 block of 136th Avenue Northeast, the statement said. A sheriff’s office vehicle ended up in a ditch at the scene after trying to perform a so-called pursuit intervention technique, a maneuver that aims to force the chased car to stop by hitting it in on the side and toward the back.

Deputies shot the man, and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center, the statement said without giving more information about his condition. No deputies were hurt. The driver of the Camaro was treated and released.

Three deputies were placed on administrative leave, per protocol. SMART detectives are investigating.