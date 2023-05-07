Seattle’s light rail is expected to resume normal service Monday morning following a week and a half of service delays and forced rider transfers.

Since April 27, trains have been running on a single track downtown and riders have had to transfer at the Pioneer Square station.

A construction crew was removing a clock base from a Pine Street sidewalk on April 25 when they broke through the tunnel ceiling at Westlake Station, damaging a concrete girder above the northbound tracks. Sound Transit deemed the track potentially unsafe for riders and closed the northbound platform.

Work crews erected scaffolding, examined the damage and removed debris over the platform, Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said. The crews put a containment system in place that will allow repair work on the ceiling to continue while the platform is open, he said.

Trains will run every 10 minutes at peak hours Monday, then every 8 minutes starting Tuesday, Sound Transit tweeted.

Tomorrow's Link commute just got a whole lot easier. It's back to regular service tomorrow–no more transfers at Pioneer Square. Trains running every 10 minutes at peak instead of 8 minutes tomorrow only. Tuesday we'll be fully back to normal. Thanks for all your patience! — Sound Transit – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) May 8, 2023

Sound Transit had originally expected the platform to be closed for two weeks, until May 11, but riders now can resume their normal commutes ahead of schedule.

“It’s good news,” Gallagher said. “We got it done a little sooner than we had hoped for.”