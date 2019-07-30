A man led police on a chase in a vehicle he carjacked from a Burien drive-through Monday after suffering a minor head wound during a shootout with officers, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two Normandy Park police officers were alerted that a man they were searching for in a felony-harassment investigation was seen in Burien. The officers spotted the 30-year-old man at a gas station and attempted to arrest him around 3:44 p.m., according to a statement from the King County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The man fled through a busy parking lot and across First Avenue South, but became trapped in a fenced area, the statement said. He then drew a pistol and started firing at the officers. The officers shot back, hitting him on the side of the head and leaving him with a minor injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man then ran to a nearby fast-food drive-through lane, pointed his gun at two people who were waiting in line in their vehicle and demanded they get out, the statement said. He drove off in the vehicle.

A King County sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the man drove away and ended up striking a dividing barrier in the 15800 block of First Avenue South, halting the chase, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The man stayed in the vehicle and pointed his gun at the deputy, resulting in a brief standoff, but he was eventually taken into custody around 4:30 p.m., the Times reported Monday.

Some nearby restaurants and businesses were evacuated during the incident and the area around South 160th Street and First Avenue South was closed as the Sheriff’s Office investigated.. The roadway reopened around 10:30 p.m.

The man was arrested on suspicion of various charges, including assault, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Staff reporter Asia Fields contributed to this story.