Hours after a fire early Friday destroyed three businesses and damaged several others on Sumner’s Main Street, business owners, city leaders and fire crews gathered to support each other and map out next steps.

The owner of the building where the fire started, Marshall Bennett, stood up in front of the crowd to apologize, and promised to rebuild. His building was more than a 100 years old and home to several businesses including the Whispering Hills Market, Stuck Junction Saloon, and The Attic, an event venue.

“Marshall, you need a hug,” someone said.

The entire room applauded, Carmen Palmer said Saturday.

“It begins with the fire,” said Palmer, communications director for the city of Sumner, “but it doesn’t end there.”

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire’s cause.

The Sumner High School homecoming parade was scheduled to run down Main Street Friday evening, past where the blaze occurred. And despite a day of unfortunate events, the festivities continued, just with a rerouted parade path.

Advertising

“I have never before stood on Main Street and had it closed to my right for a fire and closed to my left for a parade,” Palmer said.

She said she’s never seen so many show up to support the town’s homecoming parade.

After the news broke Friday and TV crews arrived, the fire footage could have made it seem that all of downtown Sumner was lost, but that’s far from the truth.

In most of downtown Saturday, besides the buildings directly affected, stores were open.

“We are already on the road to recovery,” Palmer said.

On Friday, the first crews for East Pierce Fire & Rescue were dispatched just before 3 a.m. and the blaze quickly elevated to a three-alarm fire.

At one point, 30 fire units were fighting the fire, according to Dina Sutherland, public information officer for East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Advertising

Crews brought in heavy equipment to knock down the back wall of Bennett’s building because they had no safe way to enter to hose down the structure’s main trusses as they continued to burn.

“That one is a loss,” Palmer said. “You can see all the way through the building.”

Fire walls prevented the flames from spreading, but the structures on either side suffered substantial fire and water damage. Crews determined the fire was all clear at 5:23 p.m. Friday, Sutherland said.

East Pierce Fire & Rescue had people standing watch overnight Friday into Saturday to monitor hot spots in Bennett’s building.

By Saturday morning, all hot spots were out.

A website, www.sumnerfire.com, has been launched to help raise money for the affected Main Street businesses.