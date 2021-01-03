The rain and snow that’s been falling steadily in Western Washington will abate briefly this morning and early afternoon, but another weather system is queued up to begin the soggy cycle again later Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

We might sound like a broken record, but another round of rain and mountain snow is on the way for later today into Monday. Expect travel delays across Cascade passes. Breezy winds are forecast as well, but won't be as strong as Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vgrnDu8LlN — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 3, 2021

Flooding will continue on several rivers across the Olympic Peninsula and portions of Southwestern Washington. The danger of landslides is also elevated, while waves of up to 21 feet are forecast for the Pacific coast.

There’s also a chance of minor coastal flooding from Port Townsend to Olympia this morning and Monday morning, as high tides – called king tides – add to the abundance of water.

Early Sunday morning, the weather service issued flood warnings for portions of several rivers, including the Chehalis, the Newaukum, the Skokomish, the Satsop, the Skookumchuck, the Willapa, and Cowlitz.

Daily rainfall records for January 2nd were broken at Quillayute, with 2.77 inches; Hoquiam, with 2.72 inches; Olympia, with 2.26″; and at the weather service office at Sand Point in Seattle, with 1.21 inches.

Mountain snowfall totals ranged from 25 inches at Mount Baker to 13 inches at Snoqualmie Pass. After a long closure Saturday night, Snoqualmie Pass reopened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.