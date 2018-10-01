The sea otters are always a popular attraction at Seattle Aquarium, but they got even more attention this past weekend.

It was Sea Otter Awareness Weekend on Sept. 29-30, with special presentations and activities involving the aquarium’s four northern sea otters: Adaa, Lootas, Aniak and Mishka.

Lootas and Aniak are mother and daughter, and Adaa is the only male in the bunch.

And some people surely couldn’t help but remember Rialto, the sea otter rescued from near death in summer 2016 and rehabilitated at the aquarium. He is thriving at his new home at the Vancouver (B.C.) Aquarium.