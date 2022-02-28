Adaa the sea otter was euthanized at the Seattle Aquarium on Sunday, to humanely end his struggle with cancer.

At 22 years and 2 months old, Adaa was the oldest male sea otter ever known and the oldest sea otter at zoos and aquariums in the U.S.

His disease was diagnosed in mid-February and was considered terminal. Aquarium staff treated the elderly otter with medications to manage his symptoms and give him good quality of life in his remaining days. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly and the decision was made to euthanize him.

That he lived at all is remarkable. Adaa was about 4 months old when he was found on a remote airport runway at Port Heiden, Alaska, in 2000.

His estimated birth year was determined by the condition of his pelage, or fur, and teeth.

Adaa (Aleut for “come ashore”) lived at the Oregon Coast Aquarium until April 2004, when he was transferred to the Seattle Aquarium. He moved again to the Oregon Zoo temporarily following the birth of his daughter, Seiku, to allow her and her mother, Aniak, the space to bond without the presence of a male. In the wild, females and pups are usually on rafts without males present.

Adaa was returned to the family after the pup was weaned.

He had favorite pastimes, including crunching ice under teeth powerful enough to break open a crab. He was also known for hopping on his rear flippers when on land, instead of walking. And he made soft cooing sounds while chewing, remembered Julie Carpenter, Curator of Birds and Mammals for the Aquarium.

Carpenter remembered Adaa as “a beautiful animal with a gentle way about him.”

Staff who had cared for the aged otter already miss him. “Adaa had an enormous amount of trust in the people who cared for him,” said senior veterinarian Caitlin Hadfield in an aquarium blog post.