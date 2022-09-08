Broadway and TV star Megan Hilty, whose sister Lauren Hilty was among the 10 people killed in a weekend floatplane crash off Whidbey Island, said Wednesday that the days after the crash “have been the worst of our lives.”

Megan Hilty wrote on Instagram that her sister, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy were on the floatplane, which plunged Sunday into Mutiny Bay. Her sister was eight months pregnant, Megan Hilty wrote, and their family was expecting to welcome a baby boy named Luca next month.

Megan Hilty also wrote that Mickel and her sister left behind her niece, and asked that the girl’s identity be kept private.

The “Smash” actress, who grew up in Bellevue and also starred in the Broadway musicals “Wicked,” “9 to 5: The Musical” and “Noises Off,” wrote that she didn’t want to acknowledge the family tragedy publicly but was compelled to correct accounts that misgendered her nephew or didn’t mention the couple’s unborn baby.

“The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family,” she wrote. “It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are.”