As scattered snow wet their cardboard signs, roughly 30 people representing racial justice, civil rights and anti-poverty groups across the region gathered Monday on the steps of the King County Administration building in downtown Seattle to call for the closure of the jail across the street.

Beneath a big banner that read, “Shut down the deadly King County jail,” one of the demonstration’s organizers read into a microphone the names of people who died in jail custody or after being transferred to a hospital from the jail.

Kenneth Tittle. Dustin Rand. Billy Sterling. Li’ahnna Mathis. Erick Hernandez-Mendoza. Keith Denegal. Damien Ortaga. Leroy Brandt. Michael Rowland.

In July 2020, King County Executive Dow Constantine pledged to close the downtown Seattle facility, which he called “decrepit and expensive to operate.” The nine names were the people who had died in jail custody since then, activists said.

There was another recent death too. Allen Duane McNutt died Aug. 2 by suicide while incarcerated in the Seattle jail.

At the height of the country’s racial justice protests in summer 2020, the county’s Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention announced that it would demolish the 37-year-old Seattle jail in phases.

But since then, King County has offered few details about the plan to shutter the jail. The county operates two jail facilities, the Seattle jail and the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Since the beginning of 2020, three people incarcerated in the Kent facility and 12 people held in the downtown Seattle facility have died.

County spokesperson Chase Gallagher echoed Constantine’s assessment of the jail in an emailed statement Monday, saying the jail was “obsolete,” “not built in a way to deliver the care needed today” and that it will eventually need to be replaced.

“Obviously, that’s a complex undertaking, and will require the whole of this community to work together to find the right solution,” Gallagher said, “but the Executive remains committed to that goal.”

Gallagher also said Constantine agreed jail should not be the first step for treating a person in crisis, which is why he and other local leaders proposed a new property tax levy to fund five new behavioral health crisis centers. Voters will decide whether to accept the levy on the April 25 ballot.

During the pandemic, the county restricted bookings on most misdemeanor charges at both facilities to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Across the jail system, the total average daily population has dropped by about 23%.

But as of last year, the number of people incarcerated in the downtown Seattle facility alone has grown and sometimes exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

As of Sunday, 1,220 people were being held in the Seattle facility. In February 2020, the monthly average population in the downtown Seattle jail was 1,141.

Last year, the Seattle facility also saw an uptick in deaths and suicides. Six people in the jail died in 2022, four of them by suicide — the highest number of suicides at the jail in at least a decade. Families and attorneys shared concerns that incarcerated people were spending 23 hours a day in isolation inside and were not able to access mental health care.

On Friday, the ACLU of Washington filed a lawsuit against the county, alleging that it had broken a legal agreement to protect the health and safety of people incarcerated in the Seattle facility.

Speakers at Monday’s demonstration demanded that the jail decrease its population by half by June and asked that the courts stop imposing bail. They also called for police to stop seeking bookings for people in mental health crisis. More than 50 local organizations signed on to a letter outlining these demands and sent it to county and city officials Monday morning.

Aretha Basu, an activist who has organized past protests against the juvenile jail, said at Monday’s demonstration the death of Michael Rowland, a homeless, mentally ill man who died in April after jail guards restrained him on a cell floor, “was the last straw.”

“We are here today to demand a county where Mr. Rowland and everyone who has died from being locked up in this jail will still be with us here today,” Basu said at the podium.

King County Director of Public Defense Anita Khandelwal, who spoke at Monday’s demonstration, said people with serious mental illnesses need to be in therapeutic environments, not jail.

“Punitive settings and isolation for 23 hours a day exacerbates mental illness and increases the likelihood that the individual will never recover,” Khandelwal said.

King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney said in an emailed statement that prosecutors agree people experiencing mental health crises need appropriate help, and more funding for mental health resources across the state is needed.

McNerthney pointed to the state’s responsibility in making sure people in jail are able to access mental health services through state hospitals. Last year, the county took legal action against the state for arrestees’ delayed evaluations and treatment in the state hospital system.

“This is a balance,” McNerthney said by email. “King County prosecutors will keep looking at each criminal case referral individually and keep fighting for better mental health resources.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.