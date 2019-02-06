The incident was reported in the area of Lind Hall, according to a tweet from university police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Update, 7:09 p.m.: Reports of an active shooter on campus were a false alarm, said Linda Schactler, university chief of staff.

Update, 6:57 p.m.: Police continue to search campus buildings and are asking students and others on campus to stay where they are. There have been no reports of injuries, according to a tweet from the university.

Original post: There are reports of an active shooter on Central Washington University’s campus in Ellensburg, according to university police.

Police are advising people to stay out of the area.

The Seattle Times is working to confirm reports of an active shooter on campus.

