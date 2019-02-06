The incident was reported in the area of Lind Hall, according to a tweet from university police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Update, 7:09 p.m.: Reports of an active shooter on campus were a false alarm, said Linda Schactler, university chief of staff.
Update, 6:57 p.m.: Police continue to search campus buildings and are asking students and others on campus to stay where they are. There have been no reports of injuries, according to a tweet from the university.
Original post: There are reports of an active shooter on Central Washington University’s campus in Ellensburg, according to university police.
The shooter was reported in the area of Lind Hall, according to a tweet from CWU police around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police are advising people to stay out of the area.
The Seattle Times is working to confirm reports of an active shooter on campus.
