Conditions at the downtown Seattle jail have deteriorated so much over the last year that King County is violating a legal agreement to protect the health and safety of people incarcerated there, civil liberties lawyers say.

The ACLU of Washington filed a lawsuit Friday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court that argues King County, which runs the downtown Seattle jail, and its executive, Dow Constantine, have breached a longstanding settlement agreement that mandates adequate staffing and safeguards arrestees’ access to medical care and court hearings.

The lawsuit comes after a deadly year for the jail. In 2022, six people died in jail custody or after being transferred from jail to a hospital. Four of them died by suicide — a rate that is four to eight times the national pre-pandemic average for jails.

“There are people who are in an incredibly vulnerable situation in the jail because they’re not getting access to medical care or mental health care in a way that is deeply concerning and could result in serious consequences,” ACLU legal director La Rond Baker said in a telephone interview Friday.

The lawsuit cited Seattle Times coverage of the issue, which revealed a number of issues in the jail resulting from severe understaffing, pandemic restrictions on visitation and flawed bunk designs that heightened suicide risks.

Jail officials said last year that the county strives to provide the best mental health services possible to people in custody. It relaunched in-person visitation and group activities in the fall, and in November the Metropolitan King County Council passed budget legislation requiring the jail to report on its efforts to decrease isolation and increase therapeutic programming.

Over the last year, people in the downtown jail have reported spending long hours in isolation — 23 hours a day — for multiple days on end. Lawyers have complained to reporters and county officials that their clients aren’t getting regular changes of clothes, have had their medical appointments canceled and miss court dates because of a lack of adequate staffing, which extends their jail stays.

Family members have also expressed serious concerns about jail conditions exacerbating loved ones’ mental health issues.

Until last fall, family members were prohibited from in-person visits, a policy that stemmed from pandemic protections and staffing issues. Most group activities were shut down for the same reasons.

Jail understaffing has also led to more limited mental health care inside, families and attorneys say.

A promise from 1998

The ACLU’s lawsuit is the first time the organization has sued the county for violating the longstanding agreement, called the Hammer settlement, put in place in 1998.

For more than 20 years, the settlement has meant that the ACLU has received regular reports from the jail on staffing, crowding, access to health care and more. The settlement resulted from a 1989 lawsuit over jail conditions and remains in place as long as people continue to be incarcerated at the Seattle facility.

The ACLU corresponded with the county over concerns about jail conditions last year and met with county officials this month, but mediation between the county and the civil liberties organization failed, ACLU lawyers said.

“There’s been active compliance and discussion throughout the life of the settlement agreement,” ACLU senior staff attorney John Midgley, one of the attorneys who worked on the original Hammer lawsuit, said in a Friday interview.

“We talked to them about it, but they have not taken steps that we think are adequate to get them into compliance,” Midgley said.

The ACLU contends that the jail could do more to limit bookings on nonviolent felonies, which would relieve pressure on its staffing crisis. The jail prohibited most misdemeanor bookings during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 transmission inside.

The average daily population at the Seattle facility plummeted during the pandemic, but last year the monthly counts returned to pre-pandemic levels and then exceeded them. In 2019, the jail’s highest average daily population totaled 1,208 people. Last September, that number hit 1,291.

Correctional officers have similarly asked the county to limit bookings and pointed to mandatory overtime, burnout and nights spent sleeping at the jail as risks to their health and safety.

Last fall, corrections officers were down about 100 officers, nearly a fifth of their workforce.

Political pressure

At the same time, the jail has faced political pressure from Seattle and other King County cities to increase bookings.

Last year, the city of Seattle negotiated an agreement with the jail to accept bookings for frequent misdemeanor offenders and misdemeanor arrests made during special policing initiatives.

Tim Burgess, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s director of strategic initiatives, also emailed the jail last year to complain about arrestees being turned away for medical or mental health reasons. That email, obtained by public records request, arrived two days after Michael Rowland, a homeless, mentally ill man, died after being held face down on a cell floor by jail guards.

Activists are now pressuring the county to shut down the Seattle facility — a promise that Constantine made in 2020, after he called the jail “decrepit and expensive to operate.”

On Monday, advocates plan to hold a demonstration in front of the jail, calling for attention to Rowland’s death and pushing for the facility’s closure.