A fire at a boat-storage facility on Lake Union damaged dozens of boats early Wednesday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Crews responded to the 700 block of Northeast Northlake Way around 2 a.m., the department said on Twitter.
There were 30 boats stacked in the dry storage facility involved in the fire, the department said.
Firefighters arrived and found one additional building involved, the department said. Crews used ladder pipes to flow water on the exterior of the scene.
Crews found a man, approximately in his 40s, on a boat docked near the fire. The person is in stable condition and paramedics transported him to a hospital for medical care.
