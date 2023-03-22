A fire at a boat-storage facility on Lake Union damaged dozens of boats early Wednesday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 700 block of Northeast Northlake Way around 2 a.m., the department said on Twitter.

There were 30 boats stacked in the dry storage facility involved in the fire, the department said.

700 block of NE Northlake Way: Approx. 30 boats that were stacked in dry storage were involved in the fire. pic.twitter.com/W6SZZpTJnc — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 22, 2023

Firefighters arrived and found one additional building involved, the department said. Crews used ladder pipes to flow water on the exterior of the scene.

Crews found a man, approximately in his 40s, on a boat docked near the fire. The person is in stable condition and paramedics transported him to a hospital for medical care.

Seattle police are investigating, the Fire Department said.