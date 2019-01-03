Seattle City Light is investigating the cause of the outages.

About 1,500 people were without power in Seattle on Thursday evening.

The outages were concentrated in Queen Anne and Interbay, according to Seattle City Light’s outage map. City Light was investigating the cause. About 2,300 other customers outside Seattle were also experiencing outages, according to Puget Sound Energy.

“Wet and windy” conditions were expected in the region Thursday and Friday, and a high-wind advisory was in effect in parts of Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties and the Admiralty Inlet on Thursday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, winds throughout Seattle ranged from 20 to 30 mph and were expected to reach 35 to 40 mph over the next several hours, said Jacob DeFlitch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Winds were expected to die down later Thursday night after the storm front pushed through Seattle, DeFlitch said.