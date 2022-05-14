Several hundred people gathered at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park Saturday morning in support of abortion rights, part of a nationwide series of rallies expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Protesters carried signs reading “abortion is health care” and “stop forced pregnancy,” and the American Civil Liberties Union, Northwest Abortion Access Fund and other groups passed out information.

“We must make it obvious and known that we are a sanctuary state,” said Dawn Dailey as she unfurled a huge sign on the lawn reading, “Save Roe.”

At the same time, Dailey said, “we must realize we, too, are at risk of having legislation overturned in this state” if conservative lawmakers gain influence.

The protests Saturday come in the wake of a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. More than 380 events were scheduled nationwide, organizers said.

Local abortion providers and advocacy groups, including Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, organized the Seattle event.

“This day of action will send a loud and clear message to politicians: Banning abortion is unconstitutional, dangerous, and deeply unpopular. We will not stand for it,” Seattle organizers said ahead of the event.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and her party, Socialist Alternative, planned to join in a “socialist feminist contingent.”

Other rallies were planned Saturday in Everett and Olympia. Abortion-rights supporters also rallied at the Idaho state capitol.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion laws would remain unchanged in Washington, where the state legalized abortions in 1970 and a 1991 ballot measure codified Roe v. Wade into state law.

But the state would likely see an influx of people traveling from other states, including Idaho, where it would become a felony to perform an abortion except for narrow exceptions. To boost access, some advocates hope to see the state could set aside funding to help cover the costs of abortion, similar to a $15 million plan in Oregon.

