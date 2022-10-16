In the news business, we often call what we do “writing the first draft of history.” While historians tend to consider history after it has happened, journalists write the news as it is happening. At the Seattle Times, we aim to be accurate, thorough and fair. But, as first drafts go, we have not always hit the mark.
The consequences of such missteps in the media can cause lasting harm in our communities.
With the A1 Revisited project, The Seattle Times directly addresses the harm some of our past coverage has caused. We dig into our archives to “revisit” the front-page stories (or stories that should have been front-page) in which we covered significant historical events.
Our evaluation of the Seattle Times’ 1970 coverage of the occupation of Fort Lawton by Native activists revealed that our newsroom was disconnected from local Native communities and the issues that concerned them. The stories we published showed a lack of understanding, racial bias, and a failure to take these communities seriously.
While we cannot rewrite history or the way we covered it in our pages, as we look back at these stories, we’re also looking forward.
A1 Revisited is an opportunity to interrogate our past coverage, noting where we went wrong, considering how we would cover these events differently today, and collaborating with community members and organizations, and asking critical questions. We hope taking these steps will inform our journalistic practices today as we aim for fairer, more accurate, more equitable and more inclusive coverage.
Times’ neglect of vital Native issues showed during 1970 occupation
For the second installment of The Seattle Times’ series, we examined our coverage of Native American protests at Fort Lawton and found a profound disconnect with the community.
Native occupation of Fort Lawton: Words we used then and now
Language matters. Here’s a look at the language The Seattle Times used in reporting on the Fort Lawton protests in 1970, and how our style guide has changed.
For decades, this paper failed to take Native American issues seriously
At the start of the 1970 Fort Lawton occupation by Native Americans, The Seattle Times underplayed the news and almost entirely missed the context and significance.
Video: How land design is answering the cultural needs of Native Americans in Seattle
Tim Lehman (Northern Arapahoe) aims to give the community a voice in the design of the 20 acres of land around the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.
Timeline: The creation of Fort Lawton, and the struggle to recover the land
A complex set of circumstances dating back over a century foreshadowed what would erupt at Fort Lawton in March 1970.
Discovery Park holds a past of complexity — and an uncertain future
Today the land we call Discovery Park is a generally placid spread of forests and meadows where people stroll and picnic, but fighting over its future continues.
Project editor: Crystal Paul
Contributing editors: Melissa Davis, Lynn Jacobson and Laura Gordon
Developer: Lauren Flannery
Project coordinator: Laura Gordon
Engagement editor: Ryan Nguyen
Photo editor: Bettina Hansen
Researchers: Miyoko Wolf and Marie Koltchak