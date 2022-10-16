In the news business, we often call what we do “writing the first draft of history.” While historians tend to consider history after it has happened, journalists write the news as it is happening. At the Seattle Times, we aim to be accurate, thorough and fair. But, as first drafts go, we have not always hit the mark.

The consequences of such missteps in the media can cause lasting harm in our communities.

With the A1 Revisited project, The Seattle Times directly addresses the harm some of our past coverage has caused. We dig into our archives to “revisit” the front-page stories (or stories that should have been front-page) in which we covered significant historical events.

Our evaluation of the Seattle Times’ 1970 coverage of the occupation of Fort Lawton by Native activists revealed that our newsroom was disconnected from local Native communities and the issues that concerned them. The stories we published showed a lack of understanding, racial bias, and a failure to take these communities seriously.

While we cannot rewrite history or the way we covered it in our pages, as we look back at these stories, we’re also looking forward.

A1 Revisited is an opportunity to interrogate our past coverage, noting where we went wrong, considering how we would cover these events differently today, and collaborating with community members and organizations, and asking critical questions. We hope taking these steps will inform our journalistic practices today as we aim for fairer, more accurate, more equitable and more inclusive coverage.

Project editor: Crystal Paul

Contributing editors: Melissa Davis, Lynn Jacobson and Laura Gordon

Developer: Lauren Flannery

Project coordinator: Laura Gordon

Engagement editor: Ryan Nguyen

Photo editor: Bettina Hansen

Researchers: Miyoko Wolf and Marie Koltchak