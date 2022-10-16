By
Seattle Times features reporter

In the news business, we often call what we do “writing the first draft of history.” While historians tend to consider history after it has happened, journalists write the news as it is happening. At the Seattle Times, we aim to be accurate, thorough and fair. But, as first drafts go, we have not always hit the mark.

The consequences of such missteps in the media can cause lasting harm in our communities.

With the A1 Revisited project, The Seattle Times directly addresses the harm some of our past coverage has caused. We dig into our archives to “revisit” the front-page stories (or stories that should have been front-page) in which we covered significant historical events.

Our evaluation of the Seattle Times’ 1970 coverage of the occupation of Fort Lawton by Native activists revealed that our newsroom was disconnected from local Native communities and the issues that concerned them. The stories we published showed a lack of understanding, racial bias, and a failure to take these communities seriously.

While we cannot rewrite history or the way we covered it in our pages, as we look back at these stories, we’re also looking forward.

A1 Revisited is an opportunity to interrogate our past coverage, noting where we went wrong, considering how we would cover these events differently today, and collaborating with community members and organizations, and asking critical questions. We hope taking these steps will inform our journalistic practices today as we aim for fairer, more accurate, more equitable and more inclusive coverage.

Indians Picket The Army – Indian and part – Indian youngsters picket the Array’s Ft. Lawton here Sunday as MP’s in the background guard the fort after 78 Indians were arrested in a dawn demonstration in which they invaded Array land. Seventeen Indians go to court Monday on charges connected with the invasion. Other demonstrations were planned. 1970

Times’ neglect of vital Native issues showed during 1970 occupation

For the second installment of The Seattle Times’ series, we examined our coverage of Native American protests at Fort Lawton and found a profound disconnect with the community.

Indians Get Aid From White Buffalo ‰Û” Indian chief Frank (White Buffalo) Mann, a Hankpapa Sioux Indian, performs a sacred prayer Wednesday to protect the Indian demonstrators that claim Seattle’s Ft. Lawton. Mann, a grandson of Chief Sitting Bull, is from Little Eagle, S.D. Indians have been demanding Ft. Lawton be used as an Indian cultural and educational center. 1970

Native occupation of Fort Lawton: Words we used then and now

Language matters. Here’s a look at the language The Seattle Times used in reporting on the Fort Lawton protests in 1970, and how our style guide has changed.

Jane Fonda wore a suede maxi-coat as she talked with Janet McCloud, Indian activist, on her left, as they walked outside the United States Courthouse this afternoon. Miss Fonda and Mark Lane, an attorney, said they were filing a lawsuit challenging an order banning them from four Washington military bases.

For decades, this paper failed to take Native American issues seriously

At the start of the 1970 Fort Lawton occupation by Native Americans, The Seattle Times underplayed the news and almost entirely missed the context and significance.

THUMBNAIL FOR A1 REVISITED TEASER – BH Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center has been a feature in Tim Lehman’s life since he was 9 years old, when his family moved to the Seattle area. “I’m Northern Arapaho. My tribe, my people, my reservation is in Wyoming, yet I reside in Seattle. So where do I go for that cultural connection?” He found that connection at Daybreak Star through the powwows and other community events he’s attended there. That’s why Lehman, a landscape architect and urban planner, jumped at the opportunity when the Na’ah Illahee Fund asked him to help troubleshoot the poorly draining pond on the Daybreak Star property and create a master plan for the 20 acres of land around the cultural center.

Video: How land design is answering the cultural needs of Native Americans in Seattle

Tim Lehman (Northern Arapahoe) aims to give the community a voice in the design of the 20 acres of land around the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.

Timeline: The creation of Fort Lawton, and the struggle to recover the land

A complex set of circumstances dating back over a century foreshadowed what would erupt at Fort Lawton in March 1970.

May 29, 1949 photo. ORIGINAL CAPTION: Fort Lawton is at the end of Magnolia Bluff and sightseers are permitted to drive around the grounds of this 640 acre Army reservation. Watch for the attractive Little Church in the Pines, where many a bride took her vows during World War II. Fort Lawton Discovery Park 0396061806

Discovery Park holds a past of complexity — and an uncertain future

Today the land we call Discovery Park is a generally placid spread of forests and meadows where people stroll and picnic, but fighting over its future continues.

Project editor: Crystal Paul
Contributing editors: Melissa DavisLynn Jacobson and Laura Gordon
Developer: Lauren Flannery
Project coordinator: Laura Gordon
Engagement editor: Ryan Nguyen
Photo editor: Bettina Hansen
Researchers: Miyoko Wolf and Marie Koltchak

Crystal Paul: cpaul@seattletimes.com

