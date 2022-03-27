In the news business, we often call what we do “writing the first draft of history.” While historians tend to consider history after it has happened, journalists write the news as it is happening. At the Seattle Times, we aim to be accurate, thorough and fair. But, as first drafts go, we have not always hit the mark.
The consequences of such missteps in the media can cause lasting harm in our communities.
With the A1 Revisited project, The Seattle Times directly addresses the harm some of our past coverage has caused. We dig into our archives to “revisit” the front-page stories (or stories that should have been front-page) in which we covered significant historical events.
While we cannot rewrite history or the way we covered it in our pages, as we look back at these stories, we’re also looking forward.
A1 Revisited is an opportunity to interrogate our past coverage, noting where we went wrong, considering how we would cover these events differently today, and collaborating with community members and organizations, and asking critical questions. We hope taking these steps will inform our journalistic practices today as we aim for fairer, more accurate, more equitable and more inclusive coverage.
A1 Revisited: The Seattle Times’ coverage of the 1942 removal of 227 Bainbridge residents left a harmful legacy
Eighty years ago this week, the U.S. government sent Bainbridge Island’s Japanese-American residents to incarceration camps. Today we examine how The Seattle Times reported on the event.
VIDEO: ‘Note smiling faces’: The legacy of a photograph
During the transportation of Japanese Americans to the Minidoka incarceration camp, a photographer told Mitsuye Yamada and her family to smile for a photograph.
A1 Revisited: A note to our readers about language
As you read our A1 Revisited project — and we hope you’ll spend time with not just the stories in print but our project online — you might notice a change in the language we use around the U.S. government’s treatment of Japanese Americans on the West Coast during World War II. Forced to abandon…
Why we must confront the racism and neglect of our own news pages
We are deeply sorry for our harmful coverage of the incarceration of Japanese Americans and for the pain we caused in the past that still reverberates today.
What we found when we examined our 1942 coverage of Executive Order 9066
On March 301942, Japanese American residents were forcibly removed from their homes. Here’s how the Seattle Times covered it and what we do differently today.
Seattle’s Panama Hotel is a living museum of the Japanese American experience
The Panama Hotel — built in 1910, still serving tea — held the belongings of incarcerated Japanese Americans during WWII. The owner now hopes to create a museum.
