This selection of sketches may seem an unusual choice to wrap up my year.

They don’t show the outdoor Seattle locations I’m more often inclined to draw. Instead they show regular people in the privacy of their homes. A woman cooks dinner in her kitchen. A group of men has just sat down at the dinner table while burgers fry on the grill. Other people are buried in their laptops. One is practicing the Irish flute.

Behind these mundane situations lies a story that defined 2017 for many area residents in their late 20s and early 30s: finding a place to live in pricey Seattle.

Although the people I portrayed can’t possibly speak for an entire generation of millennials who are trying to put down roots here, their stories should resonate with anyone who aspires to call the Seattle area home. To them, and to you, I wish the best of luck in 2018!

Click through the headlines below to read the full stories: