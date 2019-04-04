Western Washington has its first wolf pack.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Thursday that biologists had documented a pack of the animals living in territory west of the Cascade Crest for the first time in decades.

A male wolf, which had been previously captured in 2017 and given a radio collar, was tracked in Skagit County, according to the agency. That wolf has been traveling with a female wolf this winter.

Biologists named the pair the Diobsud Creek Pack. The two have been spending their time near Diobsud Creek, near the town of Marblemount and north of Highway 20.

Wolves were trapped, poisoned and hunted to local extinction in Washington in the early 1900s. The canines began a rapid return to the state in 2008. Their numbers have grown from a handful to at least 126 individuals and 27 packs, according to WDFW’s latest count. Most live in rural, rugged areas of Northeast Washington.

That a pair has moved west of the Cascades could mean that wolves have saturated habitat out east, according to the agency.

In Eastern Washington, wolves’ re-entry has shifted the region’s ecology. For instance, mule deer have begun to change their home ranges to avoid wolves, according to a University of Washington-led study. Mule deer in wolf territory favor higher elevation terrain that’s brushier, steeper and rockier, according to the study, which was published last month in the academic journal Oecologia.

Advertising

People have also adjusted their behavior. The canines’ return to the state has stirred controversy, hard feelings and death threats as ranchers, conservationists, scientists and politicians battle over how to handle conflicts with livestock. WDFW has approved the killing of several wolf packs in recent years.

Last year, the agency killed two members of the Old Profanity Territory pack, one member of the Togo pack and one of the Smackout pack, after those packs repeatedly attempted to prey on livestock. Six wolves were legally killed by tribal hunters and two were killed by others in cases still under investigation by WDFW.