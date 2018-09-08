Contestants compete in events include bareback riding, tie-down roping and steer wrestling at the Washington State Fair Rodeo in Puyallup.

Cowboys and cowgirls compete in the 85th annual Washington State Fair Rodeo in Puyallup this weekend. The top finishers head to the championship finals in Las Vegas. The last day of the rodeo is Sunday.

Rodeo fans 6 and younger had the chance to try their hand at mutton bustin’.