Costumed dancers performed at the Ballard Locks on Sunday.

The Seattle Thrillers started performing Michael Jackson’s Halloween favorite, “Thriller,” in 2007, with performance costume and dance. They’ve continued to perform throughout the years in and around the city to benefit local charities.

On Sunday, they performed at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle in conjunction with the Locks’ centennial celebrations.

This upcoming Saturday, Oct. 28, will be their annual “Thrill the World” dance, during which they dance simultaneously with other groups at a synchronized time. The dance will be at 3 p.m. local time at Occidental Park, with a zombie walk beforehand and a costume contest after.

For more information, check out https://www.meetup.com/seattlethrillers/