Like other tour operations, Angela Shen’s business — Savor Seattle Food Tours — is shut down.

To help Pike Place Market vendors, she pivoted her business to bring their products directly to people’s doorsteps via daily no-contact deliveries to the greater Seattle area. Curbside pickup is also available every weekend in Pike Place Market.

Each day her team assembles between 80 and 135 “Iconic Market Boxes” for home delivery and curbside pickup. This weekend, they will offer curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Old Stove Brewing Co., 1901 Western Ave., in the lower Market.

The goal each week is to help eight different closed vendors of the Market by selling their food/flowers.

More information is available at: http://shop.savorseattletours.com.

Each Iconic Market Box includes a weekly rotating assortment of Pike Place Market merchants. Staples in every week’s box include a week’s worth of produce from Frank’s Quality Produce, a bouquet of Market flowers and whole bean coffee. Prices range from $124.99-$139.99 depending on the assortment. Five dollars of every purchase is donated to the Market Community Safety Net fund that supports vendors most affected by COVID-19.