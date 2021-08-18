Swimming lessons restarted in August at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Classes are offered to ages 6 months through adults and last about 30 minutes. Lessons are grouped by age and swimming ability.

While many of the swimming classes are back, they’re still limited at this time, primarily due to the lack of available staff, according to the aquatic center.

The staff also notes that masks are still required for indoor spaces open to the public, like the aquatic center, whether you’re vaccinated or not.