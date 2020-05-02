Local News A surreal Opening Day for boating season: No races, no parade, no crowds Originally published May 2, 2020 at 3:56 pm A surreal Opening Day for boating season: No races, no parade, no crowdsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Scenes from May Day 2020 in Seattle Photos of the day, May 1: Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Photos of the day April 30, Seattle Times photographers document life during the coronavirus pandemic Related Stories Maryland seeks probe of company that failed to deliver masks Hundreds demonstrate in Oregon against stay-at-home order Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer The first Saturday in May is Opening Day of boating season in Seattle, but because of the coronavirus pandemic events were canceled and no crowds lined the Montlake Bridge nor the Montlake Cut. Alan Berner