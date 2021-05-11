By
Ellen Banner
Most Read Local Stories
- Are your neighbors getting vaccinated against COVID-19? Take an area-by-area look in King County
- Even with vaccines, COVID will always be with us; here's why
- Coronavirus daily news updates, May 10: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Coronavirus daily news updates, May 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Here are the top contenders in the 2021 Seattle mayoral race
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.