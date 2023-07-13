The Wallingford neighborhood in Seattle sports this colorful ladybug painting, also known as “Wallybug,” at North 49th Street and Burke Ave North. This overhead view is seen from a drone looking straight down.
The Wallingford neighborhood in Seattle sports this colorful ladybug painting, also known as “Wallybug,” at North 49th Street and Burke Ave North. This overhead view is seen from a drone looking straight down.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.