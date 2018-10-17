A load of large metal balls broke loose on a steep hill in West Seattle, damaging a number of cars.

Seattle Police and the Seattle Department of Transportation temporarily closed a street in West Seattle Wednesday evening after dozens of large metal balls spilled from a truck and cascaded down the street, damaging several cars in the process.

Southwest Genesee Street was closed from Southwest Avalon Way to Delridge Way South at about 5 p.m., according to SDOT. It’s unclear what caused the load to fall from the truck. The balls appear to be “just really big ball bearings,” said Seattle Police spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud.

A video taken by a person on the scene and published by KOMO News show the balls loudly bouncing down the street as a driver slowly backs up, apparently attempting to escape the onslaught.

NEW VIDEO: This is why @SeattlePD has shut down 30th Ave SW and SW Genessee. Truck carrying metal balls loses its load, sending the two pound balls tumbling down hill. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/zjxuY1UAfE — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) October 18, 2018

Several cars were damaged, Michaud said. No injuries were reported.