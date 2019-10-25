Local News A spectacular fall scene in Seattle Originally published October 25, 2019 at 5:32 pm Fall colors are popping along Green Lake in Seattle on Thursday. You should be able to put away your raincoat for most of the weekend and into next week as we enjoy a reprieve from the rain — but don’t pack away your windbreaker. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
