The love locks attached to the Marion Street bridge are rather sparse.

Sketched Feb. 12 and 13, 2018

If the love locks attached to the Marion Street bridge are any indication, I’d say Seattleites are not very romantic.

The railing is not anywhere near falling from the weight of padlocks, as was the case in Paris before the city decided to remove hundreds of thousands of locks from the famous Pont des Arts.

Based on my casual monitoring every time I go by this walkway that connects Marion Street with the Colman Dock, the number of padlocks hasn’t really grown much in the last few years.

The location, with the eyesore of the viaduct looming behind, is far from scenic. That may be a reason. Or it may just be that expressing love in this form is too cheesy for our cool Northwest vibe.

I doubt anyone stops to look at the names in the locks when rushing to catch a ferry, so here’s a sampling of some that caught my eye. Maybe they’ll inspire you to come up with your own ways to express love on Valentine’s Day.