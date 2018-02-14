The love locks attached to the Marion Street bridge are rather sparse.

Share story

By

Sketched Feb. 12 and 13, 2018

If the love locks attached to the Marion Street bridge are any indication, I’d say Seattleites are not very romantic.

The railing is not anywhere near falling from the weight of padlocks, as was the case in Paris before the city decided to remove hundreds of thousands of locks from the famous Pont des Arts.

More Seattle Sketcher

Seattle Times news artist Gabriel Campanario has been capturing Seattle's places and people in hand-drawn sketches for more than a decade. To see past columns, visit the Seattle Sketcher home page. A selection of prints is available for sale through The Seattle Times store, or you may fill out an illustration request to order a specific image.

Based on my casual monitoring every time I go by this walkway that connects Marion Street with the Colman Dock, the number of padlocks hasn’t really grown much in the last few years.

The location, with the eyesore of the viaduct looming behind, is far from scenic. That may be a reason. Or it may just be that expressing love in this form is too cheesy for our cool Northwest vibe.

I doubt anyone stops to look at the names in the locks when rushing to catch a ferry, so here’s a sampling of some that caught my eye. Maybe they’ll inspire you to come up with your own ways to express love on Valentine’s Day.

Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario: 206.464.8795 or gcampanario@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @seattlesketcher. Gabriel Campanario illustrates life in the Puget Sound region. He has been living and drawing in Seattle since 2006. He's a Seattle Times artist, founder of Urban Sketchers nonprofit, Spaniard, husband and father.