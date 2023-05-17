The building that housed Seattle’s Lake City Community Center until last month was an aging structure with no gym, no air conditioning, a dilapidated kitchen and hardly any windows.

Even so, the place was a treasure of sorts for Lisa Wong and other older adults who visited the center to eat nutritious lunches, chat with friends, paint with watercolors, learn computer skills, dance and practice tai chi.

“Like a second home,” Wong, 71, said last Wednesday at an event to mark the permanent closure of the structure, which was damaged by a fire on April 18.

Firefighters responded around 3 a.m. that morning, after 911 callers reported that a tree next to the building was burning and spreading flames to the building. The crews found no one inside, no injuries were reported and there was insufficient evidence to determine whether the blaze was intentionally or accidentally set, according to the fire department.

But the damage was bad enough that Seattle Parks and Recreation, which manages the city’s 26 community centers, has decided the mid-20th century building on 28th Avenue Northeast should be demolished rather than repaired.

It’s a blow for a Seattle neighborhood with fewer resources than many others.

“We are deeply saddened” by the fire and the building’s closure, Rachel Schulkin, a department spokesperson, said in a recent email.

Seattle leaders were already planning, before the blaze, to raze the existing building and erect a new community center on the same property, with modern amenities inside and affordable apartments above. The City Council has earmarked about $40 million for that project, with the largest chunk budgeted last year.

The new building won’t sprout overnight, however; a preliminary timeline last year called for work on the project’s design and permits to last through 2024, construction to break ground in 2025, and a new center to open in 2026.

The city is now “evaluating options on the best way to rebuild and reopen,” while looking for spaces to offer programs in the interim, Schulkin said.

Two organizations that used the old center organized last Wednesday’s event so that community members could share memories, make art together to process their emotions, and talk about next steps, said Darcy Buendia, co-executive director of the Lake City-based Hunger Intervention Program.

The nonprofit Hunger Intervention Program served free lunches to older adults at the center three days each week, in conjunction with Lake City Seniors, reaching housed and unhoused clients. The Lake City neighborhood has no stand-alone senior center, so the community center served that role for Lake City Seniors, which offered activities like yoga, mahjong and bingo in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Cantonese. The parks department had other activities, like karate for teens and soccer for toddlers.

Last Wednesday, in the basement of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church, across the street from the shuttered community center, seniors munched on cookies and used colored markers to draw pictures and scrawl thoughts on a long scroll of yellow paper. Wong used a red marker to write a message in Chinese: “我很喜歡 Lake City 社區,” which roughly translates to, “I love the Lake City community.”

Wong, a retired Seattle Public Schools custodian, said the fire was upsetting. For her, the community center was a place to meet people and to participate in activities, like painting, that “make my life colorful,” she said.

Ray and Susan Morris collaborated on a sketch of a mariachi band playing at the old center, remembering how much they enjoyed such concerts. Ray Morris, 80, said he was shaken by the April 18 inferno. Lake City has been hit by other major fires this year: at a doggy day care on Feb. 1, a vacant building on March 3 and another vacant building last Wednesday morning.

There isn’t enough evidence to determine whether any of the fires were related, said David Cuerpo, a fire department spokesperson. The doggy day care blaze was an accident, caused by an overheated dryer, he said.

“We don’t need deterioration” in Lake City, an economically and racially diverse neighborhood on Seattle’s periphery with lots of new apartments under construction, said Morris, a retired teacher. “We need more services.”

Lamb of God has stepped in to host the lunches and activities that the Hunger Intervention Program and Lake City Seniors had provided at the community center, at least for now, Buendia said. That’s heartening news, she said. The church’s basement has a kitchen and hosted the organizations previously, when the community center was closed for COVID-19.

To some extent, the old building won’t be missed. Built and initially operated by a Lions Club, it only became an official Seattle community center in 2018 and never had amenities on par with centers elsewhere. Still, the place served Lake City residents as a social hub for decades, under various operators, and its demise arrived suddenly, causing real distress, Buendia said. The Hunger Intervention Program lost dining equipment in the fire, which melted parts of the building’s interior and blanketed everything in soot, she said.

Drawings of flowers accumulated on the yellow scroll last Wednesday, along with the words, “LOVE IS HERE.” Another message, addressed to “Mr. Mayor,” looked ahead.

In big block letters, it said: “I want a new community center.”