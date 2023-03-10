The new palm tree planted last week along Alki Beach stands about 14, maybe 15 feet high. It’s a nice-looking windmill palm, all pruned and healthy, the kind that grows very well in our temperate climate.

You can see it in a planting strip between a trail along the beach and the street at the corner of Alki Avenue Southwest and 59th Avenue Southwest.

On a sunny afternoon such as we had Tuesday, it greets strollers with that eternal message of mythical summer days. If everybody had an ocean, across the U.S.A.

But this is a palm with a couple of issues.

Issue No. 1 came to the fore in a March 3 posting on the West Seattle Blog, which covers the doings in the neighborhood. A reader had sent in a photo of the new palm.

The numerous comments began.

Alki Isn’t Cali: “Ridiculous. Besides the argument that they should be planting something native instead, palms are so ugly. Like telephone poles with a sickly fern on top.”

Lucy: “Personally, I’d rather see a shore pine or an indigenous tree. Salal? Even a rhododendron. Palm trees? Not whimsical, kinda stupid.”

Shelly: “Amen, palm trees are not native to the mainland so why would anyone think they belong in the pnw?”

The palm did have its defenders.

Frog: “I am usually not the sentimental type, but suddenly I feel sorry for this palm tree, so hated on by the correct-mob. Long live the palm tree. I wish it would run for city council.”

Issue No. 2 came about when phone calls were made and emails sent for this story.

This is an unpermitted palm.

Unpermitted even though the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation had planted it.

Wrong city department, it turns out.

When you’re walking along Alki Beach, that’s Parks property.

Back in 2014, the agency had even planted nine palms there that had been donated by a nursery wholesaler. The palms created an “element of beach-y whimsy,” said a spokesperson back then.

In the 2023 planting, however, that little planting strip by the sidewalk belonged to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

And the Department of Transportation didn’t know anything about this palm tree or how it got there.

Eventually, Stephanie Shelton, the Parks natural resources unit manager, figured out what happened:

“A senior gardener working for SPR in the district (SW) and his crew planted the tree last week. The palm tree had been set to be destroyed as part of the renovation at South Park Community Center, so the intent on his part was to save the tree and repurpose it. The palm had the added benefit of lacking lower branches that could block visibility for drivers and pedestrians, while adding some future canopy and shade to a small and exposed streetscape zone. The gardener — new to his position — was not aware it was SDOT property at the time, and we’ve clarified with the team the requirements around permitting … We’re in contact with SDOT now to clarify the need for a retroactive permit.”

Gardeners: Know who owns that dirt before digging in.

The Department of Transportation, meanwhile, says that once the permitting process is done, the palm can stay.

Windmill palms are ubiquitous in yards in our region. Also called the Chinese windmill palm, they are indigenous in the mountains of south-central China. From there, enthusiasts spread the palm across the world, knowing it can withstand freezing temperatures.

A map that the Department of Transportation has put together shows just how popular the windmill palm is. It tracks 175,000 of the 225,000 to 250,000 trees on SDOT property, broken down by 122 types.

When you type in “Chinese Fan Windmill Palms” or “Palm Tree” in the search, some 275 show up as being on Department of Transportation property.

Only one of those palms was planted by SDOT.

It’s the one by the bus shelter at the entrance to the Denny Triangle at Denny Way and Stewart Street. It was a project in 2007 by students at Cornish College of the Arts. The palm stands out as a lone piece of greenery among all the concrete.

As for the other palms, says Ethan Bergerson, spokesperson for the agency, “They’re usually in front of their house, planting strips, along the sidewalk, traffic island, that kind of stuff. If someone plants a tree without a permit, we reach out to them to get a free permit. It’s mostly about educating them.”

Oh, on the commenters’ complaint about palms not being native to this region. It’s a matter of perspective.

From 56 million to 50 million years ago, the Pacific Northwest was home to the genus Sabalites palm that had fan-shaped leaves, says George Mustoe, of Bellingham.

Mustoe should know. He’s a retired research associate in geology at Western Washington University, and co-author of the 1995 paper, “Palm fossils from the Pacific Northwest.”

Back then, those millions of years ago, the climate in this region was subtropical, similar to southern Florida. Palm country.

And, if you’re going to pick on the windmill palm, what about other interlopers that have landed here?

As an example, Shelton pointed out that a number of conifers “viewed by many to ‘fit’ our region,” such as deodar cedar, Leyland cypress, balsam fir, incense cedar and Japanese yew, are outsiders, “and most from other continents.”

Commenter TJ, on the West Seattle Blog: “Winters are long and dark here. People look for anything to complain about. But griping about a tree is funny, even for here.”